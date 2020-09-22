RICHIE KOTZEN To Release "Raise The Cain" Single Tomorrow; Teaser Video Streaming

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Richie Kotzen has announced that he'll release a new single, "Raise The Cain", tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23).

Says Richie: "Tomorrow, Wednesday September 23rd my new single ‘Raise The Cain’ will be live! AND it features a very special guest on drums! Can anyone guess who it may be based on this short teaser clip?"



Richie released his latest solo album, 50 For 50, back in February via his Headroom-Inc label.

50 For 50 - Richie's 22nd solo album - was released February 3 via his own custom label, Headroom-Inc. The self-produced three-disc collection is just what the title implies: a collection of 50 previously unreleased compositions produced, performed and written by Kotzen in honor of his birthday. It’s the follow-up to his critically acclaimed Salting Earth album, which was released in 2017 via Headroom-Inc.

Although Kotzen has been hailed as a guitar virtuoso since the release of his first album, it is his emotional lead vocal delivery and diverse songwriting style that separates him from his peers thanks in large part to artists that influenced him in the Philly Soul R&B to Jazz, Rock, Funk, and Fusion Guitar genres. 50 For 50 captures the full artistic scope of what makes Richie Kotzen such a unique artist.

(Photo - Larry Dimarzio)