RICK WAKEMAN - "The Whole YES Thing Is A Mess Since CHRIS SQUIRE Died; It Would Make A Great Cartoon Series"

YES keyboard legend Rick Wakeman is featured in a new career-spanning interview with Rolling Stone discussing the state of the band. Following is an excerpt from the conversation.

On two versions of YES making the rounds

Wakeman: "I think when Chris (Squire / bass) passed away (in 2015), the name should have been retired and put on a shelf. Steve can carry on playing YES music, same as we did. We were just as guilty calling it YES Featuring ARW, which I objected to vehemently. There's no reason we can't go out and play the music, but I really feel that the name should have been retired. I think it was disrespectful to Chris. There were all sorts of stories going around that 'Oh, Chris wanted it to continue.' I know for a fact people that spoke to Chris and that isn't true.

There's a lot of things... life is too short. I'm not interested in getting into arguments or creating bad feelings and things. I don't care what other people do unless it affects me. If it affects me, I'll come in like a rocket. If they are happy and they feel justified by that, then that is fine. It's like when we were YES Featuring ARW. It didn't feel comfortable because I couldn't justify that's what we should be doing.

If you want my real honest answer, the whole YES thing is a mess since Chris died. It's a total and utter mess for the fans and the people because nobody knows what the hell is going on. Nobody knows who is in what, who is doing what. It's just one hilarious mess. It would make a great cartoon series."

Check out the complete interview here.

Wakeman is currently on his first solo tour of North America in 13 years. Wakeman’s The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour combines spellbinding piano music with sidesplitting jokes and revealing insights into his 50-plus-year career. Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from YES, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus fantastic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes, and much, much more, interspersed with knockabout (and sometimes bawdy!) typically British humor.

Professional musician, keyboard player, songwriter, broadcaster and raconteur, Wakeman’s career started as a much-in-demand session player, who performed on recordings by David Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed, Al Stewart and hundreds more artists. His big break came in 1971 when he joined YES, who went on to become the most successful prog rock band in the world, but Wakeman has also always gone his own way outside the framework of that group.

In the 70s, he achieved chart-topping success with solo albums such as Journey To The Centre Of The Earth, The Six Wives of Henry VIII and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights Of The Round Table, which cumulatively sold over 10,000,000 copies in North America alone.

He has written several film scores, amongst them two for director Ken Russell (Lisztomania and Crimes of Passion) and two ‘Harry Palmer’ movies starring Michael Caine (Bullet To Beijing and Midnight in St Petersburg), and in the UK, has built up an impressive reputation as a witty guest and host on shows like Grumpy Old Men, Countdown, Watchdog and the comedy cabaret show Live at Jongleurs. His wickedly irreverent acceptance speech when YES was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 nearly brought the house down.

That same year, he made British chart history when his Piano Portraits record became the first solo piano instrumental album to enter the UK’s Top 10 on release - a feat he then repeated with last year’s Piano Odyssey. Both records feature tunes that have a special connection with Rick’s personal musical journey and his subsequent tours, in which he performs a selection of tracks accompanied by hilarious memories and anecdotes have been instant sell-outs in the UK.

Tour dates:

October

16 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

19 - San Francisco, CA - Castro Theatre

20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel

25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Wakeman will embark on an eight-date Christmas tour in December. Rick’s The Grumpy Old Christmas Show will combine spellbinding piano music with side splitting stories and revealing insights into his lengthy and varied career.

Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from YES, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus fantastic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes, and much, much more, interspersed with knockabout (and sometimes bawdy!) humour.

Says Wakeman: “It’s a simple choice. Christmas concerts or traipsing round the shops. No contest, really! Seriously, it’s just so lovely to do some Christmas shows. It’s such a great time of year.”

Dates:

December

6 - London, England - Cadogan Hall

7 - Watford, England - Colosseum

9 - Birmingham, England - Town Hall

10 - Harrogate, England - Royal Hall

13 - Buxton, England - Opera House

15 - Poole, England - Lighthouse

18 - Liverpool, England - Grand Central

19 - Manchester, England - Royal Northern College Of Music.

Watch a trailer below: