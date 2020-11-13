RICKY WARWICK Performs Acoustic Rendition Of New Single "Fighting Heart"; Video

Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty) recently announced that he will be releasing a brand new studio album, his first since 2015. The new album is titled When Life Was Hard And Fast and will be released on February 19 via Nuclear Blast.

The album's first single, "Fighting Heart", is available on all streaming services. You can watch the official video for the song below.

Warwick recorded an acoustic version of "Fighting Heart" for Planet Rock, live in his home! This acoustic version turns the footstomping rock 'n' roll single into a heartfelt celebration of how music, literature, art and movies can inspire and motivate us on a daily basis. Watch below:

Pre-order the album on various formats, including a 2CD digipack which includes the bonus covers album Stairwell Troubadour, here.

Ricky comments: "'Fighting Heart' is a celebration of how music, literature, art and movies can inspire and motivate us on a daily basis. Can these things change the world? Who knows for sure. But I believe that loud guitars and rock 'n roll can save a little piece of us all."

For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper.

Keith noted that, "Ricky is a true rock-n-roll soul... he’s got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It’s been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record.”

When Life Was Hard And Fast tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

Stairwell Troubadour tracklisting:

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" (Dead Or Alive cover)

"Ooops!...I Did It Again" (Britney Spears cover)

"Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran cover)

"1000 Dollar Car" (Bottle Rockets cover)

"Cocaine Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"I Don't Want To Grow Up" (Ramones cover)

"I Fought The Law" (The Clash cover)

"Burning Love" (Elvis Presley cover)

"Jesus Loves You...But I Don't" (The Almighty cover)

"Wrathchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Fighting Heart" video: