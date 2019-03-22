RIG TIME! Debut “Garbage” Video

Wisconsin heavy metal band Rig Time! has released a brand-new video today for their song “Garbage.” The video’s track is featured on the band’s latest album, War, which is available now from Innerstrength Records. The video also arrives in time for the band’s kick off of their U.S. tour with hardcore band Crafter.

Speaking on the lyrical content of the single and new video, vocalist and drummer Bryan Fleming says, “‘Garbage’ is about visualizing all the ignorant, naive and close minded hate people spew out into the world without a care. When I wrote the lyrics, I saw all these words taking a physical form of trash piling up and imagined what it would look like if all this hate was a physical mass. The video is meant to highlight what it's like to be in the crowd at our shows. I edited it to feel chaotic and like you're right there in the video with us.”

Rig Time! is an angry, caustic and vehemently heavy trio based in La Crosse, WI. Their full length album War was released on October 20, 2017 via Innerstrength Records, following the self-released full-length Sick of It (2016) and two EP’s (2014’s Awful and 2015’s Devout). Featuring a sound that is the audio equivalent of a tank column entering a besieged city, the crunch and clangor of War is a game-changer. Forged in the fires of hardcore, sludge, and power-violence, War epitomizes Rig Time!‘s scorched-earth tactics and demonstrates the natural chemistry of the band.

War was recorded/mixed by Pete Grossman at Bricktop Recording in Chicago, IL (Weekend Nachos, Harm’s Way). The album was mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland, OR.