RIG TIME! Release Single, Video “Deserve”

Wisconsin’s vicious heavy metal band Rig Time! has released their new single and video for “Deserve”. The video’s track is featured on the band’s recently released album, War, which is available now from Innerstrength Records.

“The video was filmed/edited entirely by vocalist/drummer Bryan W. Fleming. Lyrically, ‘Deserve’ addresses reaching a point of being powerless as civilians under the government. We are represented to the world by an organization that has more interest in profit and control tactics, than it's citizens basic needs. The song is spoken from an angle of tragedy and accepting consequence declaring ‘We should have never let them speak for us’ and ‘We deserve the worst, and now it's coming full force’. It's meant to provoke thought and paint a dystopian landscape.” - Rig Time!

Rig Time! is an angry, caustic and vehemently heavy trio based in La Crosse, WI. Their full length album War was released on October 20, 2017 via Innerstrength Records, following the self-released full-length Sick of It (2016) and two EP’s (2014’s Awful and 2015’s Devout). Featuring a sound that is the audio equivalent of a tank column entering a besieged city, the crunch and clangor of War is a game-changer. Forged in the fires of hardcore, sludge, and powerviolence, War epitomizes Rig Time!’s scorched-earth tactics and demonstrates the natural chemistry of the band.

War was recorded/mixed by Pete Grossman at Bricktop Recording in Chicago, IL (Weekend Nachos, Harm’s Way). The album was mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland, OR.