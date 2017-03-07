RIK EMMETT Discusses All Tracks On RES 9 Album; Video

Rik Emmet & RESolution9's RES 9 album was released last November via Mascot Label Group. In the 30-minute video below, former Triumph guitarist Rik Emmet discusses all of the tracks on the album.

“This album represents a journey through my life,” Emmett previously revealed, “and the idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am, and why I’m doing what I’m doing. There’s a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago. What did I learn from making them? You’ll hear all of that echoed in the grooves of this album.”

Tracklisting:

“Stand Still”

“Human Race” (feat. Alex Lifeson)

“I Sing” (feat. James LaBrie)

“My Cathedral”

“The Ghost Of Shadow Town”

“When You Were My Baby”

“Sweet Tooth”

“Heads Up”

“Rest Of My Life”

“End Of The Line” (feat. Alex Lifeson & James LaBrie)

“Grand Parade” (feat. Gil Moore & Mike Levine) [bonus track]

