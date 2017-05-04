RIK EMMETT Reflects On His Days In TRIUMPH - “I Miss The Brotherhood”; Video

On Friday, April 28th, Robb Chavez of cult TV show Robb's MetalWorks met up with vocal legend and master guitarist, Rik Emmett, most notably of Canadian rock band Triumph, and now RESolution9. Rik was in town to perform at San Antonio's Siestafest.

In the video interview below, Emmett discusses his new band RESolution9, the brotherhood which still exists in Triumph, how SA was only one of two cities ever to give him keys to the city, his long relationship with Alex Lifeson of Rush, and how religion is not for him.