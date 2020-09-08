Rikard Sjöblom's GUNGFLY Announce Livestream Record Release Show; Alone Together Album Out Now

Swedish multi-instrumentalist Rikard Sjöblom has released his new album under the Gungfly moniker, Alone Together. It follows an extremely productive past few years, whether it be working with English progressive rockers Big Big Train, or taking the lead with Gungfly.

Rikard has also announced that on September 11, he will perform a live-streamed release concert from his home town of Gävle. He will be joined by Petter Diamant on drums, Robert Hansen on bass and Martin Borgh on keyboards. Find all the details here.

Rikard comments: ”I’m really happy that we were asked by Gävle Konserthus to do a streamed concert in front of a studio audience to celebrate the release of Alone Together. We’re gonna play some songs from the album mixed with a couple of Gungfly classics and also do an interview about the release!”

Alone Together is available as a Limited CD Digipak (with two bonus tracks), Gatefold LP + CD & as Digital Album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Traveler

"Happy Somewhere In Between"

"Clean as a Whistle"

"Alone Together"

"From Afar"

"On The Shoulders Of Giants"

"Grove Thoughts" (Bonus Track)

"Shoulder Variations" (Bonus Track)

"Alone Together" video:

"Happy Somewhere In Between" video: