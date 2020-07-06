Rikard Sjöblom's GUNGFLY Release Music Video For "Happy Somewhere In Between"; Alone Together Album Due In September

Swedish multi-instrumentalist Rikard Sjöblom recently announced his new album under the Gungfly moniker, Alone Together. Set for release on September 4, it follows an extremely productive past few years, whether it be working with English progressive rockers Big Big Train, or taking the lead with Gungfly.

Today sees the launch of the first single, "Happy Somewhere In Between" and you can watch the video below.

Rikard comments: “I wanted to write an upbeat prog-rocker about a subject I was reading about, and got intrigued by: the dynamics in a relationship - how one person can be needy and the other one avoidant. These personality traits sometimes attract each other but then things get problematic when one needs a lot of attention and the other one tends to feel trapped by it. It’s also about mixing things up in general and pretty much a fun song about serious stuff.”

Alone Together will be available as a Limited CD Digipak (with two bonus tracks), Gatefold LP + CD & as Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Rikard comments: “I started writing these songs about a year ago but then it took some time to get started with the production because I had two tours lined up, one with Big Big Train in November and then opening solo for The Flower Kings on their European tour in December. After that my focus shifted back to Gungfly and it felt really nice so it all came together pretty fast!”

Alone Together saw Gungfly recording as a trio, with brothers and previous collaborators Petter and Rasmus Diamant on drums and bass respectively. “It was a lot of fun playing both keyboards and guitar because I had come up with a lot of nice parts but I knew early on that I wanted to make the album with the brothers on drums and bass - luckily they were very up for it!” This ‘power-trio’ have focussed on the rock this time, and you can hear that loud and clear: “I didn’t want to smother the production with layers upon layers of keyboards and bells and whistles but instead tried to keep it prog rock with the focus on ROCK. I wanted every instrument to mean something in the mix.” This is evident on tracks like "Happy Somewhere In Between" and the 13-minute epic "Traveler", where Gungfly have never hit harder.

The album cover features a painting by American artist Kevin Sloan (The Flower Kings). Rikard comments of the piece: “I had just written lyrics for the song ‘From Afar’ and was looking at Kevin’s paintings when I came across this one and I couldn’t believe the connection, particularly the lyric “A million eyes watching glimpses of each other’s lives”.”

Tracklisting:

"Traveler

"Happy Somewhere In Between"

"Clean as a Whistle"

"Alone Together"

"From Afar"

"On The Shoulders Of Giants"

"Grove Thoughts" (Bonus Track)

"Shoulder Variations" (Bonus Track)

"Happy Somewhere In Between" video: