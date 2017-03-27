RIOT V - First Video Trailer For Upcoming Tour Documentary Streaming

A trailer for the upcoming tour documentary on US metal legends Riot V is available for streaming below.

This multi-part documentary follows Riot V as they tour the US, Canada and Japan. The documentary also tells the Riot back story with appearances from the Mark Reale family, current and past members and special guests (to be announced).

The Fight Or Fall tour documentary is a film by Jimmy Kay, produced by Jimmy Kay and Giles Lavery for The Metal Voice.

Jimmy Kay had this to say about the project, "This is an informative reality tour documentary, the viewer gets to travel with the band and see the band in the first person from city to city, share their music, laugh, cry and listen to their stories. The documentary aims to capture the brotherhood, the Riot legacy, the music and the continuation of Riot V.”

Giles Lavery concluded, "The story of Riot is one of the most unique and inspiring in the history of hard rock and heavy metal, the story has many twists and turns along the way, but the songs were and are always at forefront as some of the best in hard rock and heavy metal."

Riot V's debut, Unleash The Fire, was released in October 2014. The CD marked the first release from Riot without the late, great founding guitarist Mark Reale, who passed away in 2012 due to complications of Crohn's disease. The band was encouraged by Mark and the Reale family to forge ahead in his honour.

Riot V is working on the follow-up to Unleash The Fire and preparing for live dates later in 2017.