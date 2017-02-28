RIOT V Perform “Sign Of The Crimson Storm” At Soaring Eagle Casino; Video

In the video below, US metal legends Riot V perform “Sign Of The Crimson Storm” at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan during the Middle Of The Mitt Music Festival, on Saturday, September 10th, 2016.

Riot V recently released a video for their track “Bring The Hammer Down”, from their album Unleash The Fire (SPV Records). The video was filmed at Phat Cat Guitars in Saginaw, Michigan when the band was rehearsing for a tour of Japan. The clip was edited by Sascha Weins.

A video for the Unleash The Fire track “Take Me Back” can be seen below. The band commented: “We have played many shows all around the world in support of Unleash The Fire. As we take a break to work on our new album, we are releasing this video as a way to say thank you to all our friends for their support. Thanks also to everyone that submitted photos. Shine on!"