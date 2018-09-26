RIOT V Premiers "Caught In The Witches Eye" Lyric Video

Cult New York heavy metal band and godfathers of power metal, Riot V, have released a lyric video for "Caught In The Witches Eye", a track from their sixteenth album, Armor Of Light, out now. Watch the clip below.

The album is available on colored vinyl (black, silver, red) 2-LP in gatefold and as a limited CD-Digipak-Edition, both including the two bonus tracks "Unbelief" as well as a new recorded verison of their classic hymn "Thundersteel". Order here.

The album was produced by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (Metal Church, Flotsam And Jetsam), while the cover artwork was created by Mariusz Gandzel (Crytal Viper).

Tracklisting:

"Victory"

"End Of The World"

"Messiah"

"Angel's Thunder, Devil's Reign"

"Burn The Daylight"

"Heart Of A Lion"

"Armor Of Light"

"Set The World Alight"

"San Antonio"

"Caught In The Witches Eye"

"Ready To Shine"

"Raining Fire"

"Unbelief"

"Thundersteel"

"Caught In The Witches Eye" lyric video:

"Angel's Thunder, Devil's Reign" lyric video:

"Messiah" lyric video:

"Heart Of A Lion" video:

"Victory" lyric video:

Primal Fear have revealed the first dates for their upcoming headlining tour with special guests Riot V. The current schedule can be found below.

September

28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

29 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

October

2 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

3 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

4 - Grenoble, France - L'Llyade

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

6 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

10 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

11 - London, England - The Dome

12 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

14 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

17 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik

18 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

19 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

20 - Cham, Germany - La Cham

23 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Live Music Hall