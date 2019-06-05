RIOT V To Release Live In Japan 2018 CD/DVD In August

AFM Records has announced that legendary heavy metal band, Riot V, will release Live In Japan 2018 on August 2 via the label.

On March 11, 2018, Riot played Thundersteel in its entirety at Club Citta in the country with which they had been having a strong connection with - Japan. AFM Records is happy to bring this live concert to the screen (and stereo) of heavy metal fans around the world.

Riot (now named Riot V) have been a household name in the scene for over four decades and without a doubt left their mark, inspired countless emerging bands and artists worldwide and are still hungry for more. Don't miss the infectious live atmosphere and relive some of the bands most iconic songs throughout their career.

DVD tracklisting:

"Armor Of Light"

"Ride Hard Live Free"

"On Your Knees"

"Metal Soldiers"

"Fall From The Sky"

"Wings Are For Angels"

"Land Of The Rising Sun"

"Take Me Back"

"Messiah"

"Angel Eyes"

"Metal Warrior"

"Thundersteel"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"

"Flight Of The Warrior"

"On Wings Of Eagles"

"Johnny’s Back"

"Bloodstreets"

"Run For Your Life"

"Buried Alive"

"Road Racin’"

"Swords And Tequila"

"Warrior"



CD tracklisting:

CD1

"Armor Of Light"

"Ride Hard Live Free"

"On Your Knees"

"Metal Soldiers"

"Fall From The Sky"

"Wings Are For Angels"

"Land Of The Rising Sun"

"Take Me Back"

"Messiah"

"Angel Eyes"

"Metal Warrior"



CD2

"Thundersteel"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"

"Flight Of The Warrior"

"On Wings Of Eagles"

"Johnny’s Back"

"Bloodstreets"

"Run For Your Life"

"Buried Alive"

"Road Racin’"

"Swords And Tequila"

"Warrior"