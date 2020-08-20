RISE TWAIN Launch Live Session Video For "That Is Love"

Philadelphia- duo Rise Twain released their debut album last September. The union of Brett William Kull (producer, audio engineer, and member of Echolyn, Grey Eye Glances, and Francis Dunnery’s New Progressives) and J.D. Beck (The Scenic Route, Beck-Fields, author & playwright) brought their collective years of direct and varied experience in writing, performing and recording music together for their impressive debut.

The "That Is Love" video is an excerpt from a three song live performance recorded at Chateau Fornance (Brett’s home studio), recorded on July 11 , 2020. Brett and J.D. Beck of Rise Twain along with Katie Barbato (a songwriter from Philadelphia PA) wanted to creatively share their music in an intimate, comfortable setting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance is live, no edits, pure and in the moment. It was shot on smart phones then edited in a creative manner to add context and emotional dynamics. Watch below:

Get the album as Limited CD Digipak, 180g Black Vinyl LP + CD & as digital album here.