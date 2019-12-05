RITCHIE BLACKMORE, ROGER GLOVER, JOE LYNN TURNER - Rare RAINBOW / BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Video Footage Unearthed

Three rare Rainbow related videos have surfaced online, and can be viewed below...

Straight Between The Eyes was the sixth studio album by Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, and was released in 1982. Roger Glover and Joe Lynn Turner discuss the track, "Tite Squeeze".

Having just finished a lengthy US tour, Rainbow's Joe Lynn Turner pops up on USA TV to discuss the current touring band. Little did he know at that time, there were only three further Rainbow shows in Japan in March 1984 before Ritchie Blackmore reformed Deep Purple.

Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night formed Blackmore's Night in 1997. Their debut album, Shadow Of The Moon, was a huge musical success and they toured Japan to promote the album. This is Candice's first time on television and they perform the beautiful "Spirit Of The Sea":