Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW - Rare 1979 Live Performance Of "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" Streaming (Video)
July 18, 2018, 2 hours ago
More rare video has surfaced of Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow performing in the US in December1979. The lineup features Graham Bonnett on vocals, Don Airey on keyboards, Roger Glover on bass, Cozy Powell on drums and Ritchie Blackmore on guitar.
Watch the band band perform "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" below:
Watch previously posted footage of the lineup performing "All Night Long":