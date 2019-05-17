RITCHIE BLACKMORE's RAINBOW Release New Digital Single "The Storm"; Audio Streaming

"The Storm", the new digital single from Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, is out now via Minstrel Hall Music. You can listen to the song below.

"The Storm", composed by Blackmore with lyrics by his wife, Candice Night, is a remake of the Blackmore’s Night track, “Fires At Midnight", from 2001.

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow previously released a new version of the song "Black Sheep Of The Family", a cover of the 1970 song by Quartermass, which was featured on the 1975 Rainbow debut, entitled Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow.