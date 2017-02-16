RIVAL SONS Photo Video For “Hollow Bones, Pt. 2”, Shot By Patrik Skoglöw

Long Beach, California's Rival Sons have released a photo documentary by Patrik Skoglöw for the song “Hollow Bones Pt. 2”, from their latest album Hollow Bones, released last year via Earache Records. Patrik compiled this video from images he had taken on the Black Sabbath The End tour in summer 2016 in Scandinavia.

Rival Sons launched a European headline tour back in January. Remaining dates are listed below:

February

16 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

17 - Vienna, Austria - Ottakringer Brauerei

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Music Zone

20 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

21 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit

28 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

March

1 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Vega

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex

4 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture