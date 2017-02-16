RIVAL SONS Photo Video For “Hollow Bones, Pt. 2”, Shot By Patrik Skoglöw
February 16, 2017, an hour ago
Long Beach, California's Rival Sons have released a photo documentary by Patrik Skoglöw for the song “Hollow Bones Pt. 2”, from their latest album Hollow Bones, released last year via Earache Records. Patrik compiled this video from images he had taken on the Black Sabbath The End tour in summer 2016 in Scandinavia.
Rival Sons launched a European headline tour back in January. Remaining dates are listed below:
February
16 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
17 - Vienna, Austria - Ottakringer Brauerei
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Music Zone
20 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
21 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
22 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit
28 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
March
1 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Vega
2 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex
4 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture