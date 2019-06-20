RIVAL SONS Premier "Sugar On The Bone" Music Video

Rival Sons have shared the official music video for “Sugar On The Bone”, from their Feral Roots album. The video was shot by Patrik Skoglow during Rival Sons’ recent European headline tour and documents their sold-out performances in Oslo, Norway, Stockholm, Sweden, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

This fall Rival Sons will embark on a co-headlining US tour alongside Stone Temple Pilots. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city outing will kick off September 13 in Baltimore and see the two bands performing on intimate stages across the states including The Met Philadelphia, Ford Amphitheater in New York City, The Fillmore New Orleans and more, before wrapping October 9 in San Diego. Dates in Norfolk, Pittsburgh and Cleveland have been recently added with the latter two on sale this Friday. Tickets for all other dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com.