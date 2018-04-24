RIVERDOGS Featuring VIVIAN CAMPBELL Release Mini-Documentary Of First Show Since 2004

Riverdogs convened in Los Angeles in December 2017 for a one off live performance at the first annual Frontier Records Holiday Bash. This was the band's first live performance since 2004.

Award winning filmmaker Sebastien Paquet captured the band during their week of rehearsals and showcases leading up to the show and produced this brief retrospective piece in the band's own words. The visually stunning film shows behind the scenes and performance footage of the band while the narrative of Vivian Campbell (lead guitar, vocals) and Rob Lamothe (lead vocals, guitar) guide the viewer through the story of the band and it’s 27-year history.