RIVERSIDE Leader Mariusz Duda’s LUNATIC SOUL Release Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Fractured Album

July 27, 2017, 7 minutes ago

Lunatic Soul, the solo project of Riverside leader Mariusz Duda, will release their fifth album, Fractured, on October 6th via Kscope. A video for the title track, created by Sightsphere, can be found below.

Mariusz Duda, the architect behind Lunatic Soul, comments: “Lunatic Soul has changed and if I were to describe this music, I’d call it dark melancholic trance with more electronics and more powerful sounds. But there will also be some lyrical fragments, and a couple of tracks will feature a symphonic orchestra I have worked with for the first time in my career. The new Lunatic Soul album will be brave, rich and musically very intense, a beginning of a new style rather than a continuation of the previous releases. I am under the impression that all my music experiences have led me to this place and that it will be one of the best albums I have ever made.

“Although I’m still a conscious prisoner of my own aesthetic, this time you can really hear some differences. My soul and body demanded that I settle accounts with the recent past, piece together what had been scattered, glue up the broken bits, stitch up the tears. Tell a story of how it felt when everything shattered into smithereens.”

Fractured will be released worldwide on Kscope and on Mystic Production in Poland. Pre-order options here.

Tracklisting:

“Blood On The Tightrope”
“Anymore”
“Crumbling Teeth And The Owl Eyes”
“Red Light Escape”
“Fractured”
“A Thousand Shards Of Heaven”
“Battlefield”
“Moving On”

“Fractured” video:

Teaser:

(Photo - Radek Zawadzki)

