RIVERSIDE Leader Mariusz Duda’s LUNATIC SOUL Release Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Fractured Album

Lunatic Soul, the solo project of Riverside leader Mariusz Duda, will release their fifth album, Fractured, on October 6th via Kscope. A video for the title track, created by Sightsphere, can be found below.

Mariusz Duda, the architect behind Lunatic Soul, comments: “Lunatic Soul has changed and if I were to describe this music, I’d call it dark melancholic trance with more electronics and more powerful sounds. But there will also be some lyrical fragments, and a couple of tracks will feature a symphonic orchestra I have worked with for the first time in my career. The new Lunatic Soul album will be brave, rich and musically very intense, a beginning of a new style rather than a continuation of the previous releases. I am under the impression that all my music experiences have led me to this place and that it will be one of the best albums I have ever made.

“Although I’m still a conscious prisoner of my own aesthetic, this time you can really hear some differences. My soul and body demanded that I settle accounts with the recent past, piece together what had been scattered, glue up the broken bits, stitch up the tears. Tell a story of how it felt when everything shattered into smithereens.”

Fractured will be released worldwide on Kscope and on Mystic Production in Poland. Pre-order options here.

Tracklisting:

“Blood On The Tightrope”

“Anymore”

“Crumbling Teeth And The Owl Eyes”

“Red Light Escape”

“Fractured”

“A Thousand Shards Of Heaven”

“Battlefield”

“Moving On”

“Fractured” video:

Teaser:

(Photo - Radek Zawadzki)