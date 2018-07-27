RIVERSIDE Share New Song "Vale Of Tears"; Audio

Polish rock masters Riverside will release their seventh studio album Wasteland via their longtime label partner InsideOutMusic on September 28th. The album will once again feature artwork designed by longtime visual partner Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, etc.).

Pre-order the album in your format of choice of choice from the IOM webstore here, or from other locations here. Digital pre-orders will start next week.

The album track "Vale Of Tears" is available for streaming below.

Riverside’s Mariusz Duda checked in with the following comment about the album’s overall concept: “I'd been thinking about exploring "post-apocalyptic" regions for a long time. I read books, watched films, played video games, all connected by stories about an attempt to survive in a world that had just ended. But writing such a story myself didn't make much sense until now. Riverside are starting a new chapter and after our recent experiences, a story like that has gained more meaning. Wasteland is mostly about what's happening in the world these days but it also makes a reference to the tragedy that befell the band in 2016. Musically, we've returned to darker sounds but we have also turned a new page and recorded the album in a different style. It's still Riverside but expressed in a much deeper and more mature way. Most artists say the same thing while promoting their new releases: that they have just created their best work to date. I won't say that because everything we have done so far has been consistently very good and unique. But I will say that we have never had such an incredible emotional load on any of our previous releases, and it's not likely that we will ever make such a charged album again. "Wasteland" is an epic, multidimensional, poetic and very deep album. Perhaps of the once in a lifetime kind.”

Wasteland tracklisting:

"The Day After"

"Acid Rain"

"Vale Of Tears"

"Guardian Angel"

"Lament"

"The Struggle For Survival"

"River Down Below"

"Wasteland"

"The Night Before"

"Vale Of Tears":

Riverside’s Wasteland marks the first studio album effort with newly composed music after the tragic passing of founding member and guitarist Piotr Grudziński on February 21st, 2016.

After having just performed on a string of European festivals including the prestigious Night Of The Prog festival at the historic Loreley Amphitheater in Germany last weekend, Riverside are next embarking on the Wasteland 2018 Tour throughout October/November to support the release of their upcoming album. See an overview of all confirmed upcoming dates below.

Wasteland 2018 Tour:

October

12 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

13 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

14 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

16 - Katowice, Poland - Miasto Ogrodów

17 - Lódz, Poland - Magnetofon

18 - Torun, Poland - Od Nowa

20 - Kraków, Poland - Studio

21 - Warszawa, Poland - Hala Kolo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselshaus

31 - Schorndorf, Germany - Manufaktur

November

3 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

4 - Madrid, Spain - MON Live

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

6 - Lyon, France - CCO

7 - Paris, France - La Machine

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

10 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

11 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - Casino

12 - Utrecht, The Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

17 - Neunkirchen, Germany - Gloomaar Festival

Get tickets here.

Festival date:

February

4-9 - Tampa to Key West & Cozumel - Cruise To The Edge

(Photo - Oskar Szramka)