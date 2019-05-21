ROAD CREW Rocks - BILLY SHEEHAN, ROD MORGENSTEIN And Others Offer Time And Combined Talent To Support A Different Kind Of Rock (Video)

Road Crew has taken a tragedy and turned it around by ultimately giving back all they can with The Baby Rocco Foundation.

Don Chaffin (vocals), Billy Sheehan (bass), Joey Jem Cangemi (guitar), Rod Morgenstein (drums) & Nick Troiani (keys) recorded Road Crew‘s debut album to feature great music as well as showing their support for a beloved child that was lost in a horrific tragedy. Guitarist Joey Jem Cangemi’s son, Baby Rocco was only two-and-a-half-years-old when he was hit and killed on Long Island, New York in early September 2017 by a distracted driver that was speeding in a posted children at play 5 MPH zone in front of their family's vacation home.

From the depths of the tragedy came hope when Joe assembled "Rocco's Road Crew,” musicians and volunteers that would set out to promote change in their community in memory of Baby Rocco. The first Rock 4 Rocco event was held in June 2018 and raised $7,000 in less than four hours.

Knowing they had to do more, Road Crew came together after Joe decided to write and record an album of original music inspired and dedicated to the memory of his son Baby Rocco. After months of writing and recording, the five some delivered Road Crew’s debut album in April 2019. “Side A” is now available and features a modern remake of Led Zeppelin's classic "Rock And Roll".

Road Crew was inspired by a major tragedy & will continue to bring awareness to the causes of the The Baby Rocco Foundation as well as create great rock n' roll music for their fans. Portions of all Road Crew Proceeds will go to benefit The Baby Rocco Foundation, which has raised over 100K to date.

Those interested in featuring Road Crew’s music & their charitable efforts, interviews, media & special appearances can reach out via the information provided at the official Road Crew Rocks website, here.