ROB DUKES – Former EXODUS Frontman Streaming “Hate Me” Featuring DARRYL “DMC” MCDANIELS

Rob Dukes, formerly of Exodus, current Generation Kill and Fragile Mortals singer, released his first solo album in October, featuring Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry) and special appearances from members of Run-DMC and Snot.

Check out “Hate Me” featuring Darryl “DMC” McDaniels from Run-DMC below.

The album is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and other streaming services.

"Hate Me":

Album sampler:

Lineup:

Vocals – Rob Dukes (Exodus, Generation Kill)

Guitars – Jon “Jonny Rod” Ciorciari (JRod Productions)

Bass – Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry)

Drums – Craig Cefola (Wheelhouse Junction)