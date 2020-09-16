ROB HALFORD Admits He Tried To Seduce PAUL DI'ANNO - "Maybe I Took His Comment That He Would 'Blow Priest Off Stage' Too Literally," Says JUDAS PRIEST Frontman

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, will be released on September 29 via Hachette Books.

In the autobiography, Halford admits to inviting former Iron Maiden frontman, Paul Di’Anno, back to his hotel room in an attempt to seduce him when Maiden supported Priest on 1980’s British Steel tour, reports LouderSound.com.

Relations between the two bands became tense after Di’Anno cockily proclaimed Maiden would “blow Judas Priest off stage every night”, with Priest guitarist KK Downing threatening to have the band thrown off the tour.

“We didn’t really hang out and banter with Maiden much on that tour,” writes Halford in Confess, “but maybe I took Di’Anno’s comment that he would blow Priest off stage too literally... because the one night we got drunk together, I tried to seduce him! We went to my room to carry on drinking, but I was too pissed to try anything, and he was too pissed to even know what I wanted to try. I think that was definitely for the best.”

Amazon pre-orders for Confess are available now for North America and the UK.

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.