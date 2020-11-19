ROB HALFORD Laments On JUDAS PRIEST Not Owning Rights To Their First Two Albums - "It's A Shame"

Rob Halford recently appeared on That Jamieson Show and was asked if it's true that in 2020, over 40 years after their release, Judas Priest still does not have control of their first two albums - Rocka Rolla (1974) and Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976).

The Metal God responded, "Yeah, We've gone back and forth with the owners of those records," he said. "And it's a shame. I hope one day we can bring them back into the Priest fold, because they're valuable — they're like treasures, really. And I think that's probably why the people that still own them understand that, because they're keeping (the albums) rehashed and so forth."

"Like any band that's been privileged enough to have a long life like Priest — 50 years now — some extraordinary things happen in your first one, two, three albums. Especially the difference between Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings Of Destiny — it's just like this Grand Canyon effect in the way that the band really grew exponentially in such a short space of time."

"And yeah, we would love to get them back. We never say never. We keep going back to 'em every so often and say, 'Look, what's it gonna take?' Because they're important to us. And I'd like to feel that one day we'll own those masters again."

Earlier this year, Halford published his warts and all autobiography, Confess, via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.