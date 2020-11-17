ROB HALFORD Looks Back On Making Of FIGHT Debut Album War Of Words - "I Was Really Pleased With The Whole Experience; That Was Important For Me Go Through"

The Metal God, Rob Halford of Judas Priest recently "confessed" all kinds of stories during his recent appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. These stories include what it was like to live a secret, double life as a closeted gay man, and what happened when he was finally able to speak his truth. He talks about his surprise departure from Judas Priest, the road to reconciliation, and his relationship with Tim “Ripper Owens. Halford also has tales about Fight, filling in for Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and an update on guitarist Glenn Tipton’s health. Plus, he remembers the first time he ever heard Van Halen and what it was like sharing the bill with them at the 1983 US Festival. And, of course, he explains why he decided now was the right to time to put out his autobiography, Confess.

On the Fight debut album, War Of Words, from 1993:

"I put all of that music together in my bedroom here, in Phoenix, in my bedroom. Sometimes I'd get out of the bed in the middle of the night very primitively, lay down these riffs you know, that's how War Of Words came about. And I was really pleased with the whole experience because as I said, musicians are always searching for what we're able to do, and that was important for me to go through."

On Fight guitarist Russ Parrish, better known as Steel Panther's Satchel:

"He was (an) amazing, phenomenal guitar player, still is today. I mean, I love that band; there is only one Steel Panther."

Check out the interview here.

Confess: The Autobiography is available via Hachette Books. A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.