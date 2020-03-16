ROB HALFORD Names His Three Favourite Singers ("It's A Pretty Straightforward Choice"), Picks Two Favourite JUDAS PRIEST Albums ("That's Very Tough"); New Q&A Posted

Rob Halford was ready to go when Metal Hammer called to ask him your questions. “I’ve been looking forward to this,” said the Metal God.

The following is an excerpt from a conversation that produces tears, laughter and interesting revelations...

Q: Who are your top three favourite vocalists? – @musicianjohn via Twitter

Halford: “It’s a pretty straightforward choice. One would be Ronnie James Dio; I listen to him nearly every day. I’d have to pick my mate Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden, who is phenomenal. And let’s go with one from the very beginning of this form of music – Robert Plant [of Led Zeppelin]. I’ve always enjoyed the bluesier elements of his vocals and the ‘Oooh’s and ‘Aaah’s that they threw in were important; they may not have been words but Planty taught me how to connect on an emotional basis with that type of phrasing.”

Q: If you could pick just two of your favourite Priest albums, what would they be? – @smjjohnson via Twitter

Halford: “With so many choose from that’s very tough, but if you put a gun to my head I’d go with Sad Wings Of Destiny and British Steel. It’s incredible that we made British Steel, which had the iconic 'Living After Midnight' and 'Breaking The Law', in just 30 days.”

