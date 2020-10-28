ROB HALFORD On Collaboration With BEHEMOTH Frontman - "One Day There Will Be A Duet With NERGAL And The Metal God... It's Gonna Happen"; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People had a wonderful Zoom chat with one of his favorite singers, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, to talk about his "Confess" autobiography, which is out now. During this interview, Rob discusses everything, from the contents of his book to his cat t-shirt collection, his experience with a medium, his own personal favorite "Metal Gods", and much more.

Asked if he still has plans to work on a musical project with Nergal from Behemoth, Rob answers: "I love Nergal so much. He's so fierce. He's so, you know, in his world and I really admire that in any musician that has that conviction and it's something that, wow, is always there. You know this backburner thing, you know, the bucketlist... however you wanna call it. It's definitely gonna happen. Just for me as a singer, I've always admired that kind of performance, the way Nergal uses his voice. So one day there will be a duet with Nergal and the Metal God. It's gonna happen."

Watch below:

BraveWords’ new live streaming experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues with legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford, broadcasting live on Saturday, October 31 at 3:33 PM, Eastern.

You can watch these live streams on the BraveWords Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

“What an enlightening conversation,” BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson says happily. “We’ve been honored to have a relationship with Rob and the band for nearly three decades, helping promote one of the greatest heavy metal bands in music history. But this is a side I’ve never witnessed, his new book Confess being a deeply personal moment for the Metal God and a must-read. We dig very deep into his past, gay marriage, Judas Priest at 50+, the new studio record and the fact that Stained Class and Van Halen I were released on the same day in 1978, so plenty of Eddie Van Halen idolization! I’m certain you’ll find the conversation as entertaining as I did! And how fitting is it that our first “Metalhead To Head” interview on Streaming For Vengeance is Judas Priest-related!”

