ROB HALFORD On JUDAST PRIEST's Firepower Album - "We Wanted To Make The Heaviest, Most Classic-Feeling Record That We Could Possibly Do For 2018"; Revolver Cover Issue Now On Newsstands

Revolver’s February/March 2018 issue arrives on newsstands today, featuring one of hard rock’s most iconic frontmen, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford.

“I remember sitting with Glenn and Richie and talking about what we wanted this record to have in it,” says Halford to Revolver writer Steve Appleford in regards to the band's upcoming Firepower album. “And we wanted to make the heaviest, most classic-feeling record that we could possibly do for 2018, representing Priest as a band that's been around for four decades, but at the same time, bring something fresh.”

The cover story is accompanied by the release of an extremely limited-edition Revolver x Judas Priest streetwear collection. The collection, which features a hoodie and long sleeve tee, is available exclusively via revolvermag.com.

The new issue also features interviews with Maryland hardcore act Turnstile, The Great Frog jewelry maker Imogen Lehtonen, NASA navigator Paul F. Thompson and how his early years listening to metal shaped his future, Swedish goth rockers Tribulation, a look back at Pantera’s 1991 visit to Moscow for Monsters Of Rock, and an interview with shredder/berserker Zakk Wylde.