ROB HALFORD On Positive Feedback To New Autobiography - "It Just Shows You How This Unconditional Love Is Within Our Metal Community; We're A Special Bunch Of People"

Judas Priest metal god Rob Halford is featured in a new interview with Mark Dean at AntiHero Magazine. An excerpt from the chat is available below.

On new music from Judas Priest

Halford: "We’ve always felt that going through the process of writing and recording keeps you vital. You’re not living on your past glories. That first writing session back in March was absolutely brilliant. We had a ton of ideas and because of what’s happening now, there’s still, much like this (solo) blues record, there are still pieces being accumulated and going back and forth, but we’ll get the job done."

On the widespread support he has experienced since releasing his new autobiography, Confess

Halford: "It just shows you; it just shows you how this unconditional love is within metal, within our metal community. We’re a special bunch of people, and we look after each other and we support each other. So, when I did come out as a gay guy officially all those years ago, I really wasn’t sure what the reaction was going to be because everybody’s different. But I think any concerns that I had were completely wiped away because I had nothing but acceptance, and people just saying, 'Robbie, okay. It’s all about the music. It’s all about the metal that matters.' Which is what it should be."

On how he retains "that voice"

Halford: "I don’t know, it’s like a heavy metal miracle isn’t it? I’ll be turning 70 next year. I’m excited and I’m thrilled that I’m still able to do what I want to do. There are some things I can’t do like I could do as a younger singer because I’m an older guy and your body changes, especially your vocal cords. But I’m encouraged, and I’m whipped along by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom in the studio to get the best out of me. So, I’m just very grateful because, again, some of my mates have had difficulties over the years with voice nodules and things that happen to you that really aren’t in your control. So, I just count my blessings that I’m still able to give it another crack at it every time we do a show or make a record."

Confess: The Autobiography is available via Hachette Books. A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.