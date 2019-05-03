ROB HALFORD Ponders The End Of JUDAS PRIEST - "If And When It Happens, It Will Be A Graceful Exit"; Audio

Ahead of Judas Priest's concert on May 8th at Atlanta's Fox Theatre, Rob Halford spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Kaedy Kiely of 97.1 The River. A couple of excerpts from the chat follow.

Q: Many of your peers have embarked on retirement tours. How are you feeling about the future?

A: "I don’t think we’ll ever say, 'This is the end.' If and when it happens, it will be a graceful exit. When you start thinking about (retirement) internally, you start to decompress. Glenn (Tipton) is back in England putting some new songs together right now."

Q: You sound as if you still really enjoy performing.

A: "It’s a joy. For as long as we’ve had Priest, it’s always been about the show. You always say you’re going to see a band not hear a band. From day one we tried to give fans something to remember visually - the bikes, the leather, the whips, the chains, they’re all the embellishments. But first and foremost it’s the music, and if you can wrap it up with these other dimensions, that just gives a kick to what you’re doing. … It’s a thrill, it’s a thrill. We’re having a blast. I tell you what’s great about this - I don’t even think about (age). Age is a number, that’s exactly what it is. It’s all about living your life to the fullest, sharing what you can with people, being grateful. What a privilege it is to be a musician and go around the world and share with our fans."

In celebration of the release of their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, classic rock icons Uriah Heep join fellow British rock icons Judas Priest on an extensive North American tour. Kicking off tonight, May 3, in Hollywood, FL, the trek will run through June 29 in Las Vegas. The current itinerary can be seen below.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino

4 - Miramar, FL - Village Door Music Hall *

6 - Nashville, TN-Municipal Auditorium

8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

9 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

11 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

12 - Washington, DC - Anthem

14 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun

18 - Albany, NY - The Palace

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace

20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

* Uriah Heep only