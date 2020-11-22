ROB HALFORD Says Being Sober Helped Him To Confess

In a excerpt from his recent chat with SiriusXM, legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford explains how sobriety helped him write his memoir, Confess: The Autobiography.

“I’m still on my clean and sober journey, 36 years later,” the Metal God explains. “Being clean and sober opens yourself up as a person to constantly be speaking the truth. Being honest and not hiding, smoke screening stuff and literally lying. It gives you unimaginable strength.

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.