ROB HALFORD Says JUDAS PRIEST Have “Practically A Complete Album” Ready To Go

In a new interview with NME, legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford talks about his new autobiography Confess and gives fans an update on the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower.

The Metal God states: “We already have a strong selection of songs – practically a complete album – to go when we’re able to reconvene at some point. But we need to do a lot more work on it before we even get to the full production stage yet.”

Read more at NME.

Rob Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, will be released on September 29 via Hachette Books. Amazon pre-orders are available now for North America and The UK.

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.



(Rob Halford live photo by James Garvin)