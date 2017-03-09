ROB HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RICHIE SAMBORA, DEF LEPPARD’s Phil Colllen, REO SPEEDWAGON’s Kevin Cronin And More To Appear On The Comedy Jam
March 9, 2017, 26 minutes ago
Comedy Central’s new series, The Comedy Jam, is set to make it’s premier on March 22nd at 10 PM ET/PT. In the show, comedians will take the stage to tell a funny story about a song that means something to them, then live out their rock star fantasies by performing the song with a live band, making for a night of entertainment that'll have you dancing as hard as you're laughing.
The premiere episode features Tiffany Haddish performing Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”, Chris Hardwick and Richie Sambora performing Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive”, and Bobby Lee performing Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”, in acts designed to surprise, entertain, and utterly shock an unsuspecting live audience.
The eight-episode season features celebrities dishing on a cherished memory linked to an iconic song and then performing that song with the Comedy Jam Band in front of a live audience.
Talent, song selections and episode schedule are as follows:
March 22nd
Tiffany Haddish performing “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner
Chris Hardwick and Richie Sambora performing “Wanted Dead Or Alive” by Bon Jovi
Bobby Lee performing “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” by Rod Stewart
March 29th
Jesse Tyler Ferguson performing “Chandelier” by Sia
Awkwafina and Chester Bennington performing “In The End” by Linkin Park
Sam Richardson and Tia Carrere performing “Ballroom Blitz” by Sweet
April 5th
Colton Dunn performing “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger
Sarah Tiana performing “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette
Fortune Feimster and Natalie Maines performing “Goodbye Earl” by Dixie Chicks
April 12th
Big Jay Oakerson and Lukas Rossi performing “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol
Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin performing “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon
Jim Breuer and Rob Halford performing “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Judas Priest
April 19th
Bert Kreischer, Scott Stapp and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal performing “Higher” by Creed
Taryn Manning and Phil Collen performing “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard
Hal Sparks and Sebastian Bach performing “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC
April 26th
Malin Akerman performing “Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Matteo Lane performing “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston
Jay Pharoah and DMX performing “Party Up” by DMX
May 3rd
Hasan Minhaj performing “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” by Snoop Dogg
Mary Lynn Rajskub performing “Creep” by Radiohead
Roy Wood Jr. performing “Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive
May 10th
James Davis and Montell Jordan performing “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan
Busy Philipps performing “Violet” by Hole
Jon Rudnitsky and Kenny Loggins performing “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins
CC.com will feature preview clips and highlights from each episode, plus a Web-exclusive after show, The After Jam, hosted by show creator Josh Adam Meyers. Full episodes of The Comedy Jam will be available the day of premiere on the Comedy Central App and CC.com. Highlights and exclusives from The Comedy Jam will also be available in the CC app and the Comedy Central channel on Snapchat Discover. Fans can tweet about the series using the hashtag #ComedyJam.
The Comedy Jam was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The eight-episode weekly series is based on the special that aired in August 2016 and was born from one of the hottest live shows in Los Angeles. Created by Josh Adam Meyers, The Comedy Jam is produced by Ugly Brother Studios and Tenth Planet and is executive produced by Meyers, Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy and Joel Gallen. Gallen directed all eight episodes. Jordan Ellner, Gary Mann and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.