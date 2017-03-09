ROB HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RICHIE SAMBORA, DEF LEPPARD’s Phil Colllen, REO SPEEDWAGON’s Kevin Cronin And More To Appear On The Comedy Jam

Comedy Central’s new series, The Comedy Jam, is set to make it’s premier on March 22nd at 10 PM ET/PT. In the show, comedians will take the stage to tell a funny story about a song that means something to them, then live out their rock star fantasies by performing the song with a live band, making for a night of entertainment that'll have you dancing as hard as you're laughing.

The premiere episode features Tiffany Haddish performing Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”, Chris Hardwick and Richie Sambora performing Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive”, and Bobby Lee performing Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”, in acts designed to surprise, entertain, and utterly shock an unsuspecting live audience.

The eight-episode season features celebrities dishing on a cherished memory linked to an iconic song and then performing that song with the Comedy Jam Band in front of a live audience.

Talent, song selections and episode schedule are as follows:

March 22nd

Tiffany Haddish performing “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner

Chris Hardwick and Richie Sambora performing “Wanted Dead Or Alive” by Bon Jovi

Bobby Lee performing “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” by Rod Stewart

March 29th

Jesse Tyler Ferguson performing “Chandelier” by Sia

Awkwafina and Chester Bennington performing “In The End” by Linkin Park

Sam Richardson and Tia Carrere performing “Ballroom Blitz” by Sweet

April 5th

Colton Dunn performing “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger

Sarah Tiana performing “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

Fortune Feimster and Natalie Maines performing “Goodbye Earl” by Dixie Chicks

April 12th

Big Jay Oakerson and Lukas Rossi performing “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol

Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin performing “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon

Jim Breuer and Rob Halford performing “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Judas Priest

April 19th

Bert Kreischer, Scott Stapp and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal performing “Higher” by Creed

Taryn Manning and Phil Collen performing “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard

Hal Sparks and Sebastian Bach performing “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC

April 26th

Malin Akerman performing “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Matteo Lane performing “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston

Jay Pharoah and DMX performing “Party Up” by DMX

May 3rd

Hasan Minhaj performing “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” by Snoop Dogg

Mary Lynn Rajskub performing “Creep” by Radiohead

Roy Wood Jr. performing “Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

May 10th

James Davis and Montell Jordan performing “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

Busy Philipps performing “Violet” by Hole

Jon Rudnitsky and Kenny Loggins performing “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

CC.com will feature preview clips and highlights from each episode, plus a Web-exclusive after show, The After Jam, hosted by show creator Josh Adam Meyers. Full episodes of The Comedy Jam will be available the day of premiere on the Comedy Central App and CC.com. Highlights and exclusives from The Comedy Jam will also be available in the CC app and the Comedy Central channel on Snapchat Discover. Fans can tweet about the series using the hashtag #ComedyJam.

The Comedy Jam was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The eight-episode weekly series is based on the special that aired in August 2016 and was born from one of the hottest live shows in Los Angeles. Created by Josh Adam Meyers, The Comedy Jam is produced by Ugly Brother Studios and Tenth Planet and is executive produced by Meyers, Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy and Joel Gallen. Gallen directed all eight episodes. Jordan Ellner, Gary Mann and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.