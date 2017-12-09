ROB HALFORD, SLASH, ACE FREHLEY, DAVID ELLEFSON Among Stars For ALICE COOPER’s 16th Annual Christmas Pudding Tonight

Tonight (Saturday, December 9) in Phoenix, AZ, Alice Cooper will be raising the roof with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, along with Ace Frehley, Edgar Winter, Megadeth’s David Ellefson, Filter, the comedy and music of Gary Mule Deer, Nita Strauss and Glen Sobel, for the shock rocker’s 16th Annual Christmas Pudding. Proceeds from the event directly benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center.

The show will also include performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, and the winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Musical Talent Search, Alice’s own version of American Idol.





Showtime – 7:00 PM

Theatre Doors Open – 5:30 PM

VIP Only West Entrance - 5:00-5:30pm

Club Doors (for public) – 6:30 PM

Ticket Prices:

VIP between Rows 1-5 = $750*

Rows 2-13 = $225

Rows 14-25 = $120

*VIP Pre-show Party Includes: Full Dinner Buffet, 2 Drinks, Photo Op with Alice Cooper & Friends, Premium Seat and an Alice Cooper gift created and signed just for this event!

*VIP tickets & credentials will be mailed 2-3 weeks prior to the show.

Ticket Fees included.

Seating is in the round.