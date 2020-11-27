ROB HALFORD Talks Shaking The Queen's Hand Illegally And Hooking Up With A JUDAS PRIEST Fan At A Truck Stop (Audio)

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke with Greg Gutfeld for Fox News Radio's The One podcast to discuss his new autobiography, Confess. Check out the interview below.

Halford: "Yes, this is the same guys that met her majesty and shook her hand illegally (laughs). You don't shake hands with the queen. I don't know what's protocol, I haven't got a clue. And prior to that I'm at a truck stop in Texas having three minutes of shenanigans - it may have been 30 seconds - with someone that turns out to be a Priest fan. You can't write this stuff... well you can, because I've written it (laughs)."

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.