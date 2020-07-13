ROB HALFORD, TONY IOMMI And Others Look Back On Live Aid, 35 Years Later; Audio / Video

SiriusXM’s Volume is taking a special look back at Live Aid, 35 years later, chatting with artists who were there.

Volume’s Live Aid Look Back: 35 Years Later, a special 2-hour broadcast hosted by SiriusXM’s Mark Goodman, Lori Majewski, Nik Carter, Alan Light, Lyndsey Parker and Eddie Trunk, features new interviews with original Live Aid musicians and artists including Nile Rogers, Rob Halford, Tony Iommi, Kevin Cronin and more. It’s a look back on one of the most iconic and memorable concerts of its time.

This special airs all week on SiriusXM’s Volume channel 106 including the following times:

- July 13 at 9 AM, ET

- July 14 at 12 AM, ET

- July 15 at 9 AM, ET

- July 17 at 9 AM, ET

- July 18 at 10 AM, ET

Sound clips below courtesy of SiriusXM Volume’s Live Aid Look Back: 35 Years Later special broadcast.

Tony Iommi on reuniting with Black Sabbath at Live Aid:

Tony Iommi on drinking too much with Judas Priest the day before Live Aid:

Tony Iommi on Madonna showing up to Black Sabbath's rehearsal at Live Aid:

Rob Halford on Judas Priest being invited to play Live Aid:

A few performance videos from Live Aid can be seen below: