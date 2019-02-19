ROB ZOMBIE And MARILYN MANSON Announce Twins Of Evil - Hell Never Dies Tour 2019; Video

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just confirmed their Twins Of Evil - Hell Never Dies Tour 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining summer tour kicks off in Baltimore, MD on July 9th and makes stops at Rock USA in Oshkosh, WI and Rock Fest in Cadott, WI. A video message can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 22nd at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will run artist pre-sales beginning Wednesday, February 20th. VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, February 20th.

Rob Zombie’s new album is due out later this year and he is currently putting the finishing touches on his new film Three From Hell. Marilyn Manson is working on the follow up to his 2017 release Heaven Upside Down. More details on upcoming projects to be announced soon.

Dates:

July

9 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

10 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

12 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

14 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

16 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

19 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA (Festival)

20 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest (Festival)

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - WestFair Amphitheatre

23 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

24 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

25 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena

August

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

9 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center

11 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County Coliseum

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

16 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion