ROB ZOMBIE And MARILYN MANSON Announce Twins Of Evil - Hell Never Dies Tour 2019; Video
February 19, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just confirmed their Twins Of Evil - Hell Never Dies Tour 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining summer tour kicks off in Baltimore, MD on July 9th and makes stops at Rock USA in Oshkosh, WI and Rock Fest in Cadott, WI. A video message can be found below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 22nd at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will run artist pre-sales beginning Wednesday, February 20th. VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, February 20th.
Rob Zombie’s new album is due out later this year and he is currently putting the finishing touches on his new film Three From Hell. Marilyn Manson is working on the follow up to his 2017 release Heaven Upside Down. More details on upcoming projects to be announced soon.
Dates:
July
9 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
10 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
12 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
14 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
16 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center
17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
19 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA (Festival)
20 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest (Festival)
21 - Council Bluffs, IA - WestFair Amphitheatre
23 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
24 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
25 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena
August
4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
9 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center
11 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County Coliseum
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
16 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion