ROB ZOMBIE And MARILYN MANSON - Ticket Details Revealed For Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Summer Tour

Today, Rob Zombie and Marylin Manson announced ticketing details for their co-headling Twins Of Evil tour. Artists fan clubs will be able to purchase tickets starting today, Monday, March 19th at through Friday, March 23rd at 10 PM, local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, March 24th at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. Head to RobZombie.com or MarilynManson.com for ticket info.

As previously announced, the 29-date co-headlining North American summer tour produced by Live Nation will kick off in Detroit on July 11th. The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie’s 2016 The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser and Manson’s 2017 Heaven Upside Down.

Tour dates:

July

11 - DTE Energy Music Center - Detroit, MI

13 - Rock USA Festival - Oshkosh, WI *

14 - Hollywood Casino Amp - St. Louis, MO

15 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Chicago, IL

17 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

18 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center - Noblesville, IN

20 - Veteran’s United - Virginia Beach, VA

21 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

24 - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion - Holmdel, NJ

25 - Keybank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

28 - Heavy MTL Festival - Montreal, QC *

29 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME *

August

7 - Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

8 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

9 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

11 - The Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

12 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Lake, NY

14 - Cellairis Amp at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

16 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

17 - Austin 360 - Austin, TX

18 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, TX

20 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

22 - Usana Amp - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Mattress Firm Amp - Chula Vista, CA

25 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

26 - AK Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

29 - Fivepoint Amp - Irvine, CA

* - Festival date