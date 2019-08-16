ROB ZOMBIE Grabs Woman By Hair, Shoves Her During Concert; Video

TMZ is reporting that Rob Zombie reacted violently to a female fan who reached across a barricade and grabbed his shirt in the middle of his show on Wednesday night at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

Says TMZ: "In the video, you see Rob singing and walking down an aisle in the middle of the packed crowd when the overzealous fan reaches her hand over the barricade and tugs at his shirt. Rob flies into a rage, yanking on her flowing hair before pushing her back into the scrum. After the hair pull and shove, Rob continues on his way... with his body guard in tow."

TMZ reached out to Rob's team for comment, but haven't heard back. Watch the video below: