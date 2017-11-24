ROB ZOMBIE - Rock Iconz Statue Available For Pre-Order; Video Preview

KnuckleBonz has launched a pre-order for the Rob Zombie Iconz Statue. Only 1,965 statues will be available. Reserve now at this location. The Rob Zombie Rock Iconz Limited Edition Statue is currently in production and slated for a February / March 2018 ship date.

This is a fine-art collectible; the statue is hand-cast in resin and hand-painted. It ships with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. Each statue ships in custom styrofoam and color packaging to protect your investment. The statue stands approximately 8 Inches tall and is officially licensed from Rob Zombie.

KnuckleBonz creates hi-end music collectibles that feature the most legendary and highly influential artists in rock music. Check out the KnuckleBonz Facebook page for updates on production.