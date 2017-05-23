ROB ZOMBIE To Release Live Performance Of WHITE ZOMBIE's Astro-Creep: 2000 From Chicago’s Riot Fest 2016; Preview Posted

Rob Zombie’s September 2016 performance of White Zombie’s 1994 album, Astro-Creep: 2000 - Songs Of Love, Destruction And Other Synthetic Delusions Of The Electric Head, from Chicago's Riot Fest is set to be released later this year. The show is being mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

A short preview from Rob Zombie can be seen below. Stay tuned for more details.

Mixing Astro-Creep live album with @zeussproducer . #robzombie #astrocreep2000 #electricheadpt2 #live A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on May 22, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT



Rob Zombie’s next live show is scheduled for June 9th at Academy in Glasgow, Scotland. Find his complete live itinerary at this location.

Vision Films and Fathom Events have partnered for a one-night showing on June 29th at several hundred North American locations for the rock documentary, Hired Gun: Out Of The Shadows, Into The Spotlight.

The feature-length documentary, which focuses on the key performers who back up the stars, premiered at the 2016 SXSW Festival and has also screened at the Glastonbury Festival, Calgary International and Noise Pop.

The film, directed by Fran Strine, details of the highs and lows of touring life, the demands of session schedules, and the dedication required to play backseat to some of rock’s most iconic musicians.

Hired Gun features Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Jason Newstead (Metallica), Eric Singer (KISS), John 5 (Rob Zombie), Glen Sobel, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Steve Lukather (Michael Jackson, Toto), Steve Vai (David Lee Roth) and more.

Hired Gun was filmed in 4K and sound mixed at Skywalker Ranch by Scott R. Lewis. It contains original music and live performances recorded at East West Studios and mixed by Johnny K. The original score for the film was composed by The Crystal Method. Tickets go on sale on May 24th.

More on Hired Gun at this location.