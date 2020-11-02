ROBB FLYNN, DEVIN TOWNSEND, LOGAN MADDER, RHYS FULBER And Others Celebrate 30 Years Of FEAR FACTORY; Video

Fear Factory were "born" on October 31, 1990. Guitarist, Dino Cazares, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Wow can you believe it’s been 30 years of the birth of Fear Factory. Thank you to all the fans that have supported FF for the last 30 years and everyone who’s been involved with band.

"In 1990 my roommate Robert Murray came up with the name Fear Factory and he sold it to me for two 2 liters of Pepsi and 5 snicker bars lol....."