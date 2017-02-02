ROBBY KRIEGER - Rare Studio Sessions From Legendary DOORS Guitarist Featured On New Collection; HAWKWIND, ASIA, STYX Members Guest

He is undoubtedly one of the boldest rock guitarists of all-time, a pioneering songwriter who fused classic blues with California psychedelia to create some of rock music’s greatest songs including “Love Me Two Times”, “Touch Me”, “Love Her Madly” and more. And, of course, he was a founding member of one of the most critically and commercially adored bands in history, The Doors.

But in the time since his tenure with that iconic outfit, Robby Krieger has not simply rested on his laurels. Instead, he has gone on to release a series of solo albums that found Krieger and his trademark Gibson SG adventuring into the outer reaches of space rock, jazz, classical music and more. Krieger has also collaborated on several studio recordings that reinterpreted classic songs by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Supertramp and others.

Now, a new collection of these studio sessions, including two exclusive, never-before-released mixes and a bonus live recording available on CD for the first time. In Session features an incredible roster of guest appearances including Jackson Browne, Hawkwind’s Nik Turner, Asia’s John Wetton (R.I.P.), Styx’s Tommy Shaw, and even the Star Trek captain himself, William Shatner. Don’t miss this incredible collection available everywhere February 17th from Purple Pyramid Records.

Tracklisting:

“Across The Universe” feat. Jackson Browne

“Hypernova” feat. Nik Turner (Inner Space Mix)

“Empty Spaces” feat. Billy Sherwood

“Where We Belong” (Prism Mix) feat. Tony Kaye

“Don’t Leave Me Now” feat. Tommy Shaw

“Brain Damage” feat. Geoff Downes

“School” feat. Rod Argent

“Deep Down” feat. William Shatner

“Little Drummer Boy”

“All You Need Is Love” feat. John Wetton

Bonus track:

“Back Door Man” (Live)

Buy the CD here. Buy the digital version here.