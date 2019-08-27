ROBERT BERRY's 3.2 Prog Ensemble To Tour North America In Fall 2019

Things just got a lot better for prog music fans - and fans of genuine classic bands with great players. Robert Berry has assembled a killer four-piece band set to begin playing this year. For those who appreciate the fine craftsmanship of YES, ELP, Keith Emerson, Genesis, Jethro Tull, etc... are in for a real treat. Berry is riding high with his latest release 3.2: The Rules Have Changed written with keyboardist Keith Emerson.

Berry is well known for his bass, vocals and as a multi-instrumentalist who’s written and toured with Carl Palmer, Steve Howe (Yes), GTR and Ambrosia to name a few. Rounding out the group are drummer Jimmy Keegan (Spock's Beard), guitarist Paul Keller (Emerson/Palmer), and keyboardist Andrew Colyer (Circuline, Cell15, Awaken). Aside from all the heavy instrumental lifting, all four band members sing - a pleasant surprise in today's music world. The word has been spreading quickly, and already 3.2 will be headlining at this year's ProgStock Festival - an annual 3-day festival in Rahway, New Jersey this October 11-13. ProgStock is the gem of the Prog Music Festivals in the North East US and continues to bring in more prestigious acts every year. The band will be touring North America this fall (tour dates below).

About Robert Berry: Berry is an American musician, songwriter, and producer. He's co-written with Steve Howe for the band GTR, he's a former Ambrosia band member. He drew a lot of attention for his work re-arranging/re-recording of the YES hit “Roundabout” for Magna Carta Records, drawing some to label him as a crafty American version of Trevor Rabin. Yes, there are many similarities between the two. Now Robert Berry has announced the live touring band for the #1 Amazon and Billboard charting album, 3.2 - The Rules Have Changed written with the late Keith Emerson. Emerson and Berry formed the band 3 in the 1980's with Carl Palmer, and had the #9 Billboard hit “Talkin' Bout”. Their debut album To The Power Of 3 charted well on the Geffen label - well known at the time for their other artists like Peter Gabriel.

In 2015, a radio station in Boston unearthed some old tapes from the 1988 "3” tour, and released them as a live album. After hearing that live performance, Keith Emerson was inspired to reunite with Berry, resuming work on the unfinished second 3 album, now titled 3.2. It was released on the Frontiers Records label. With Emerson's tragic passing in 2016, it appeared the new album might not get finished.

Spring of 2018, and Berry had worked out the details with the Emerson estate and Frontiers to complete and release the record. The first single, “Somebody's Watching” (released May 22, 2018), saw the album debut at #3 on the Amazon hard rock charts, and generated 7,000 YouTube views in the first 36 hours, and over 12,000 views in the first week. A musical phoenix had indeed risen. The album was released on August 10, 2018, and hit #1 on Amazon, selling out in five countries on the first day, and placed on two Billboard charts. The two YouTube videos from the album currently have over 75,000 cumulative views. The new album has met with unanimous positive international acclaim from over 100 magazine articles, blog and website reviews, and FM and internet radio stations. Berry, Keegan, Keller and Colyer began live rehearsals in November 2018, and are looking forward to not only performing the great last work of Keith Emerson, but will also be pulling from Berry's 30-year history of progressive rock, and also his work with Steve Howe, some from Ambrosia, some of his solo work, and of course his re-worked tribute albums for the Magna Carta label, which include the music of YES, ELP, Genesis and Jethro Tull .

Prepare Yourself... Robert Berry’s new band is stacked with seasoned players!

More Than Just a Concert - It's An Event: With his 30 year history of playing side-by-side with some of prog and rock music's elite, Berry has a few entertaining stories to tell as well. So it's more than just a concert, the shows will include an evening of firsthand stories and recollections sure to raise a few eyebrows along the way. ProgStock is one of music's premiere interactive events where the artists and fans mingle; they hang together, drink together and bond over more than just music. The 3.2 shows will be exactly that as well - and isn't that a welcoming idea - for fans not only to enjoy the music but to jump in the pool with the musicians that create it.

Tour dates:

September

11 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Club

12 - Redwood City, CA - Club Fox

13 - Pleasanton, CA - Firehouse Arts Center

15 - San Pedro, CA - Alvas Showroom

October

3 - Montreal, Canada - Piranha Bar

4 - Quebec City, Canada - La Source de la Martiniere

5 - Henniker, NH - The Lofaro Center of the Performing Arts (with Randy McStine)

6 - Hennifer, NH - The Lofaro Center of the Performing Arts (with Randy McStine)

9 - Kennett Square, PA - The Kennett Flash (with Randy McStine)

10 - Roslyn, NY - My Father's Place at The Roslyn Hotel

11 - Rahway, NJ - ProgStock Festival (headlining)

12 - Rahway, NJ - ProgStock Festival (Robert with Rachel Flowers)

13 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (with Brand X)

14 - New York City - Iridium Jazz Club (with Randy McStine, plus Chris Clark & Kenny Grohowski from Brand X)

16 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage (with Chris Clark & Kenny Grohowski from Brand X)

17 - Cincinnati, OH - TBA

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater (with Chris Clark & Kenny Grohowski from Brand X, plus Andre Cholmondeley from Project/Object)

19 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's (with The Cyberiam, plus Chris Clark & Kenny Grohowski from Brand X)

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

22 - Champaign-Urbana, IL - TBA (with Steve Scorfina's Chrome and Steel)

23 - St. Louis, MO - FuBar (with Steve Scorfina's Chrome and Steel)

24 - Farmington, MO - Centene Center

26 - Nashville, TN - Douglas Corners

27 - Atlanta - The Vista Room (with Story of a Life and Great Wide Nothing)

28 - Asheville, NC - TBA

29 - Vienna, VA - TBA

30 - Harrisburg, PA - Cliff's Underground Live (formerly Gullifty's)

November

1 - Rochester, NY - The Lovin' Cup

2 - Albany, NY - TBA