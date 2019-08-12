ROBERT PLANT - Digging Deep Podcast Series #1 Finale: "I Get A Thrill"

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has released Episode #6 of his Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

"In the final episode of the first series, we discover what happened when Robert Plant got into the studio with a collection of legendary guitar gunslingers like Jeff Beck, Nile Rogers, Brian Setzer and his onetime bandmate Jimmy Page, and indulged his love of early ‘50s rock and roll and jump blues. We’re cookin’ now Daddio!"