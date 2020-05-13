ROBERT PLANT Heartbroken Over Passing Of Longtime Front Of House Engineer ROY WILLIAMS

According to Front Of House Magazine, Roy Williams, longtime FOH engineer for Robert Plant and others, died April 29, 2020. His personal mantra was “Live the life you love and love the life you live,” and he certainly accomplished that. He was 73.

William’s notable treks with the famed Led Zeppelin frontman from 1999 to 2008 included the Strange Sensation tours, his 2010-2011 shows with The Band Of Joy (with Patti Griffin), and epic gigs that included mixing Plant’s vocals for the December 2007 Led Zeppelin reunion at London’s O2 Arena, collaborating with Big Mick Hughes at FOH. Williams also mixed Plant’s Raising Sand tour with Alison Krauss in 2008 and with his Priory Of Brion folk bandmates in 1999-2000 and, as far back as 1981, with the Honeydrippers.

"It is heartbreaking to lose Roy who has spent so much of his professional and personal life in my company from mid teens onwards," said Plant in an online post. "Most importantly he gave me support and encouragement as I attempted to get back into the game after the dreadful and sad passing of John B."

Read more about Roy Williams, and see photos, at Front Of House Magazine.

