ROBERT PLANT Joins Lineup For Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

Robert Plant has joined the lineup for the third annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert on March 7th at The Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Pre-sale tickets are available on tomorrow (January 16th) and public tickets go on sale on January 18th. All proceeds will benefit God's Love We Deliver NYC, which will cook and home-deliver over 1.8 million delicious, medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe illness.

Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Short, other acts scheduled to perform include Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Grace Potter, Keb Mo, Taj Mahal, Lukas Nelson, Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall II, Bernie Williams, Ivan Neville, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Alice Smith, Mike Flanigin, and very special surprise guests.

To learn more, visit loverocksnyc.com.