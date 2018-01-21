ROBERT PLANT On LED ZEPPELIN Reunion - “No Idea - It’s Not Even Within My Countenance To Imagine It, Really”

In a new article with the UK’s Sunday Express, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant talks about the band’s 50th anniversary and the possibilities of a reunion.

Speaking with Louisville radio DJ Kyle Meredith on 91.9 WFPK, he was asked about the idea of working with Page again – either as Page and Plant or Led Zeppelin.

Plant said: “No idea. It’s not even within my countenance to imagine it, really.”

The DJ pointed out how Led Zeppelin is still “dear in the hearts” of their fans.

Plant replied: “Me too – nobody more than me. But I don’t want to do it a disservice either.”

To mark Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary, the band have announced a collaboration with London's Reel Art Press for the upcoming release of an official illustrated book.

A message from the band states: "Led Zeppelin are pleased to announce that Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones are collaborating with Reel Art Press to publish the official illustrated book celebrating 50 years since the formation of the group. Coming 2018."

Further details on the new book are forthcoming. Stay tuned.

Guitarist Jimmy Page has already laid out plans to celebrate his band's 50th anniversary. In a new 50-minute interview with the Academy Of Achievement, Page reveals, “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that. Next year will be the 50th year so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

Watch below, and stay tuned for updates on Led Zeppelin's golden anniversary.